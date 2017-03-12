New Esterházy Quartet will Present Another “Symphonic” Recital

Last month the New Esterházy Quartet (NEQ) of violinists Kari Kyme and Lisa Weiss, violist Anthony Martin, and cellist William Skeen presented the third installment of a series entitled At the Opera. The theme of this series, so to speak, involved string quartet arrangements of music from popular operas, particularly those from the eighteenth century. This month they will continue another series, which was launched at the beginning of 2013, entitled Grande Concert Symphonique, presenting symphonic music performed with chamber music resources.
The second installment in this series will be devoted entirely to the music of Joseph Haydn and will present two concertos and one symphony. As at the first concert, the NEQ members will “cover” the orchestral string section. They will be joined by Karen Rosenak at the fortepiano for a performance of the Hoboken XVIII/4 keyboard concerto in G major. Rosenak will then join the “orchestra” to provide accompaniment for the Hoboken VIIe/1 E-flat major concerto for keyed trumpet, an instrument that marks the transition between the natural trumpet and the contemporary valved instrument. The trumpeter will be Jonathan Impett. All six players will then be joined by surprise guests (since percussion will be necessary) to perform the final selection, the Hoboken I/100 (“Military”) symphony in D major.
This performance will take place on Saturday afternoon, March 25, beginning at 4 p.m. NEQ will play at their usual venue, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission will be $30 with discounted prices of $10 for students with valid identification and $25 for seniors aged 65 or older, the disabled, and members of the San Francisco Early Music Society. Tickets at all prices may be purchased through a Brown Paper Tickets event page. Telephone orders and further information may be obtained by calling 415-520-0611.
