The Bleeding Edge: 3/6/2017

This is a week when most of the action will be taking place at the Center for New Music. However, it will also be a “double header” week from Outsound Presents, and there will be a few events of note at a further distance from the Civic Center. Here are the specifics:
Monday, March 6, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Today is the first Monday of the month, making this evening the next installment of the Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room. This is the monthly series of Bay Area jazz and improvised music that is out there on the cutting (if not bleeding) edge. The evening will be in three sets, the first of which will be a solo by Sacramento-based guitarist Ross Hammond. This will be followed by a set of adventurous free duo improvisations involving drummer Donald Robinson and Larry Ochs playing both tenor and sopranino saxophones. The show will conclude with another guitarist, Ryan Pate, leading the Ryan Pate Group, whose other members have not yet been announced.
Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts a half hour later. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: The first Outsound Presents offering this week will be the weekly concert in the Luggage Store Creative Music series. This week the program will be divided into three sets. The opening set will be taken by the Foreignfire vocal ensemble accompanied by Berlin-based drummer Daniel Schröter. They will be followed at 8:40 p.m. by the Ze-Bib duo of drummer Robert Lopez and Shanna Sohdahl on both cello and electronics. The final set will present solo work by Elliot Simpson on acoustic guitar, and it will begin at 9:20 p.m. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Thursday, February 9, 8 p.m., Exploratorium: This will be the next concert in the Resonance series, presented as offerings during After Dark Thursday Nights at the Exploratorium. Curated by Wayne Grim, these events present new works by contemporary musicians and sound artists. The performances are then supplemented by discussions about the creators’ ideas, techniques, and inspirations hosted by Nicole Minor. This particular event will be a solo performance by bassist Lisa Mezzacappa entitled ORGANELLE. Mezzacappa has conceived this piece as an exploration of time from the nano to the cosmic scale.
Resonance events are held in conjunction with the “adults only” offerings at the Exploratorium on Thursday evenings. The Exploratorium is located at Pier 15 on the Embarcadero, across from the intersection with Green Street. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for members. Admission is only for those age 18 or over. Tickets may be purchased in advance from a special Web page. Those interested in visiting the Tactile Dome will be required to pay an additional $10 at the door. The performance itself will take place in the Kanbar Forum, where seating is relatively limited (150 seats) and will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.
This particular concert is being held in conjunction with another Thursday evening series, Pairings: Cultivating a Taste for Science Through Food. These events take place at the Fisher Bay Observatory Gallery and are hosted by Clay Reynolds and Chef Loretta Keller of the Exploratorium’s SeaGlass Restaurant. They take place at 7 p.m., which is an hour before the concert will begin. The title on this evening will be The Nigiri Project, and Jacob Katz will discuss the ecological relationship between fishing and farming. Free tickets are available at the Observatory, but seating is limited to 95.
Saturday, March 11, noon, Noisebridge: Noisebridge is a shared space in the Mission to which all are invited to work on technical-creative projects. The facility is “doocratically run by everyone.” Every month the group runs a GODWAFFLE NOISE PANCAKES event at which gourmet vegan pancakes are served in a context of experimental acts, electronic sounds, and noise. The event runs for two hours, over the course of which there will be performances by I Should Have Cut The Eyes Different, Tujurikkuja, Jen Belleville & Kevin Corcoran, Coconut, and Clarke Robinson. Noisebridge is located at 2169 Mission Street, two blocks south of the BART station at 16th Street. There is no charge for this event, but Noisebridge operates entirely through monetary donations. Operating expenses are over $5000 per month. The Noisebridge home page has information about both membership and ways to donate.
Sunday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., The Musicians Union Hall: The second Outsound Presents event will be the next installment in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts. The first set will be taken by saxophonist Joshua Marshall, performing with his “friends” Safa Shokrai on bass and Aaron Levin on drums. There is also likely to be a guest appearance by sfSound saxophonist John Ingle. The second set will feature the compositions of Bill Noertker performed by his group Noertker’s Moxie. Noertker plays bass along with Annelise Zamula on both tenor saxophone and flute, Amber Lamprecht on oboe and flute, Brett Carson on piano, and Jason Levis on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $15.
No comments:
Post a Comment