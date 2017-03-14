Ridgeway Arts will Host a Half-Week Residency by Finnish Jazz Pianist Kari Ikonen

Distinguished as the 2013 Finnish Jazz Musician of the Year, pianist Kari Ikonen will spend half a week giving workshops and performances in the Bay Area at the end of this month. His visit has been made possible by Ridgeway Arts. Ridgeway is a non-profit organization founded by jazz bassist and composer Jeff Denson. Denson has a strong commitment to education, which he exercises by teaching at the California Jazz Conservatory, and he created Ridgeway as an organization for more extensive outreach. Ikonen has a similar commitment to education, and his past teaching venues have included the Jyväskylä Institute of Music, the Sibelius Academy Jazz Music Department, and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre. He continues to teach part-time at the Sibelius Academy.
Ikonen’s visit to the Bay Area will conclude with a performance at the Sunday afternoon jazz salon Jazz Chez Hanny. He will lead a trio with Denson on bass and drummer André Sumelius. Like all Chez Hanny events, the performance will begin at 4 p.m.; and it will be held on Sunday, April 2. The venue is located in the Portola District at 1300 Silver Avenue. Those using public transportation can get to the Glen Park station and then take the eastbound 44 Muni bus. Parking is usually readily available for those driving.
Admission is by a donation of $20, cash only. All money collected goes to the musicians. In addition, there is a potluck service during the set break. Those attending are kindly requested to bring food and drink to share. Seating will be first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Space is limited, so advance reservations are strongly recommended. They may be made through electronic mail, and notification of cancellation 24 hours in advance will be greatly appreciated. Finally, after the show has concluded, volunteer assistance with cleanup and furniture moving is always appreciated. For those who have read this paragraph, any additional information may be obtained by calling 415-552-2729.
No comments:
Post a Comment