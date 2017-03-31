Last-Minute Announcement: Candlelight Concerts Presents One Great City Duo

I just realized this morning that I have not yet written about the One Great City Duo on this site, even though I had tried to follow them closely back when I was writing for Examiner.com. The group consists of guitarists Timothy Sherren and Alexandra Iranfar, who first met when they were students at the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore but only began to play as a duo when they were in the Master of Music program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). However, they are not just a pair of guitarists, because Iranfar is also a soprano. who continued her vocal studies at SFCM.
Tomorrow evening One Great City Duo will be the featured performers at The Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin as part of the 2016–2017 Candlelight Concert Series. This series, which was established in 1978, is now being run by its Interim Director of Music, Eric Choate, another SFCM graduate, this time in Composition. The program that the One Great City Duo has prepared will feature a work composed for them by their former SFCM teach Sérgio Assad.
The program will also include original guitar duo music by Celso Machado, whose compositions were included on the pair’s debut album Excursions. That album also demonstrates Iranfar’s talent as a song stylist with a selection of three songs by Cole Porter, and the Porter canon will also figure in the duo’s Candlelight Concert program. They will also perform music by former SFCM guitar teacher Dušan Bogdanović and Chick Corea. The group now plays on a matching pair of Glenn Canin guitars.
The Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin is located in Cow Hollow at 2325 Union Street at the corner of Steiner Street. All concerts in the series are early evening events, beginning at 6 p.m. The One Great City Duo recital will take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 1. Admission will be free, and no reservations will be required.
