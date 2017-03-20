The Bleeding Edge: 3/20/2017

After last week’s marathon-length list of alternatives, many (myself included) might welcome a week of fewer options. Actually, the most extensive activity is the continuation of that outdoor performance based on the Beowulf epic that begins at sunset along the waterfront. That event was described last week, and further performances will take place this week on March 23, 24, 25, and 26. As was also mentioned last week, March 26 will be the date on which Arnold Dreyblatt will come to The Lab. This will also be the week of violinist Patrick Galvin’s recital in the Chamber/Ensemble Series presented by Sunset Music | Arts. Galvin takes an eclectic approach to repertoire; but, on the basis of information available thus far, it looks as if programming will not advance beyond Claude Debussy. That leaves the following two events to add to the agenda:
Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This week’s installment of the Luggage Store Creative (LSC) Music Series, curated by Outsound Presents, is being produced in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute (Istituto Italiano de Cultura), which is hosting a visit by percussionist Andrea Centazzo. Centazzo specializes in working with electroacoustic percussion instruments; and for the second set of this week’s LSC gig, he will improvise with Matt Davignon, who will be playing electronic percussion instruments. The opening set will be vocal improvisations by the duo of Ron Heglin and Lorin Benedict. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Friday, March 24, 9 p.m., Gray Area: Gray Area Art and Technology will present the Spring 2017 edition of its UNSEEN series. These are quarterly presentations of site-specific collaborative performances, which explore current practices in immersive media, including expanded cinema, video and sound art, and experimental music and technology. The series is curated by Matt Fisher and utilizes an eight-channel surround-sound system with equipment provided by Recombinant Media Labs.
The spring performance will consist of three offerings, each of which involves the cross-fertilization of musical and visual resources. “Immersion” is based on an interactive audio/visual installation created by Ainsley Wagoner and Jordan Presnick, which combines field recordings from open spaces in Northern California with the sounds of analog synthesizers. “Turntable Drawing No. 13” is an immersive sound installation created by composer Danny Clay working with printmaker Jon Fischer. It involves interactive turntable stations, which visitors are free to manipulate. Finally, there will be a screening of the eighth and ninth “chapters” of the full-length 18 Films About Ted Serios by Jim Haynes, which explores Haynes’ innovative approaches to combining image and sound.
The Gray Area Art And Technology Theater is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street. Admission is $15 at the door. Tickets purchased in advance are only $13 if bought on the day of the show or $8 if purchased through March 23. Doors open at 8 p.m., and a cash bar will be available for those aged 21 or older. Eventbrite has created an event page for advance purchase of tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment