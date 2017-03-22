Community Music Center will Host Master Class by Garrick Ohlsson

Readers may recall that this week began with a particularly stunning account of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 15 (first) piano concerto in D minor as part of the Great Performers Series of concerts at Davies Symphony Hall. The orchestra was the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra was led by Artistic Director and Chief Conductor Yuri Temirkanov, but just as impressive was the solo work by Garrick Ohlsson, who has made San Francisco his home. It thus gives me a somewhat personal sense of satisfaction that Ohlsson will follow up on his perceptive approach to Brahms by giving a Master Class for three of the piano students at the Community Music Center.
This event will take place this coming Saturday, March 25. It will begin at 3 p.m. and run for about 90 minutes, devoting about half an hour to each student. The venue will be the Community Music Center Concert Hall, located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. The event will be free. However, seating is limited; and the demand is expected to be high. As a result, advance registration will be required. An Eventbrite event page has been created for this purpose, and further information may be obtained by calling 415-647-6015, extension 82.
