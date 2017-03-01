The 2016–2017 SFP Guitar Series will Continue with a Guitar-Flute Duo Concert

The original plan for this month’s concert in the 2016–2017 Guitar Series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) in partnership with the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts was that the Beijing Guitar Duo of Meng Su and Yameng Wang, SFP Guitarists-in-Residence between 2011 and 2015, would present a program of duos and trios with flutist Marina Piccinini as guest artist. Unfortunately, Wang will not be able to appear due to a car accident. She is expected to make a full recovery, after which the Beijing Guitar Duo will resume its touring schedule. However, next month’s concert will now be a duo recital by Su and Piccinini.
The revised program will thus be one of solos and duos. Su’s solo will be Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1006a, originally composed as a suite for lute in E major. Piccinini’s solo will be much more contemporary, Michael Colgrass’ “Wild Riot of the Shaman’s Dreams.” Su will accompany Piccinini in two of Bach’s flute sonatas, BWV 1033 in C major and BWV 1035 in E major. They will also perform “Histoire du Tango,” a four-movement duet that Astor Piazzolla composed for flute and guitar. The remainder of the program will consist of selections from Mountain Songs, a collection of Appalachian folk songs that Robert Beaser arranged for flute and guitar in 1985.
This performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Single tickets are being sold for $55, $45, and $35. They may be purchased in advance through a City Box Office event page.
