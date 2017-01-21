Mid-February will See a Confluence of International Concerts

Those who are particularly interested in a broad global approach to their listening experiences are likely to be faced with a difficult choice next month on Saturday, February 18. Two concerts with broad global perspectives on both composition and performance will take place simultaneously in different parts of the city. The good news is that these two events are based on different aesthetic premises, meaning that they are likely to appeal to recognizably different tastes.
The first of these concerts is actually, itself, the first of two concerts for this season’s Other Minds 22 festival of new music. The title of this season’s festival is Just 100: Homage to Lou Harrison, and programming has been planned around the fact that Harrison’s birthday will be on May 14, 2017. The title of the first concert will be Pacific Rim Centennials, because the programming will also recognize that Korean composer Isang Yun was born on September 17, 1917.
The Harrison portion of this concert will consist of four pieces requiring increasing numbers of performers. It will begin with Harrison’s third piano sonata, composed in 1938 and performed by Dennis Russell Davies, who will be visiting San Francisco for the occasion. Davies will then accompany visiting violinist Yumi Hwang-Williams in selected movements from Harrison’s 1988 “Grand Duo.” This will be followed by one of Harrison’s earlier pieces for an all-percussion ensemble, the third of his “Canticle” pieces, composed in 1941. The performers will be the members of the William Winant Percussion Group. The Harrison portion of the program will then conclude with the 1951 suite for violin, piano, and small orchestra. The solo parts will be taken by Hwang-Williams and visiting pianist Maki Namekawa, with Davies conducting the Other Minds Ensemble.
The remainder of the program will be devoted to two of Yun’s compositions. Namekawa will begin with his 1982 “Interludium A.” She will then be joined by Hwang-Williams for a performance of his 1951 “Gasa.”
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. It will take place at the Mission Dolores Basilica at 3321 16th Street, on the southwest corner of Dolores Street. General admission will be $20 with a $12 rate for students. Both levels of tickets may be purchased in advance through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
Those interested in the entire festival may also wish to save the date for the second concert. This one is entitled Lou Harrison Gamelan Masterpieces. As the title implies, the program will consist of Harrison’s music and of the influences of music from Java and Bali. Performing artists will include harpist Meredith Clark, cellist Emil Miland, organist Jerome Lenk, and violinist Shalini Vijayan. The highlight of the programming will be Harrison’s large-scale composition La Koro Sutro (the heart sutra), scored for large mixed chorus, organ, harp, and American Gamelan, all to be conducted by Nicole Paiement.
This concert will also begin at 7:30 p.m.; and the date will be Saturday, May 20. The venue will again be Mission Dolores Basilica, and ticket prices will be the same. The Brown Paper Tickets event page for this concert has already been created and is taking orders.
The other global-based event that will take place next month will be International Guitar Night (IGN), which is now in its seventeenth season. IGN was founded by Brian Gore with the objective of bringing together the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists from around the world. This year’s four performers will be Lulo Reinhardt (Gypsy Jazz guitar), Debashish Bhattacharya (slide guitar), Luca Stricagnoli (classical guitar), and Chrystian Dozza (Brazilian style).
IGN’s San Francisco concert will be presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts as part of the 36th season of its Dynamite Guitars series. The concert will take place in Herbst Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. Herbst is located on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. City Box Office has created an event page for online purchase. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Omni Foundation at 415-242-4500 or by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400. In addition Create-Your-Own subscriptions for four or more concerts are still on sale. Subscription purchases can only be made through the Omni Foundation telephone number.
