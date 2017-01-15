MUSA will Come to Old First Concerts in a Week

One week from today the MUSA chamber ensemble will makes its debut in the Old First Concerts series at Old First Church. This is a group that specializes in playing on historical instruments. While their repertoire draws most heavily on the Baroque and Classical periods, they also perform new works, often written explicitly for the group.
The Old First program will consist entirely of music from the French Baroque, which many may wish to take as a recital previewing the style that will featured next month when the American Bach Soloists present their (previously announced) A Weekend in Paris concert. The four members of MUSA that will perform will be violinists Addi Liu and Laura Rubinstein-Salzedo, Gretchen Claasen on gamba, and harpsichordist Derek Tam. Tam will give a solo performance of selections from the first of two books of keyboard pieces by Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre and will serve as concerto soloist in the third concerto collected in Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Pièces de clavecin en concerts. The ensemble will also perform works by Marin Marais (“Sonnerie de Sainte-Geneviève du Mont de Paris”), Jean-Féry Rebel (“Le Tombeau pour Monsieur Lully”), Jacques Morel (a chaconne composed for a trio of instruments), and François Couperin (“L’Apothéose de Corelli”).
This concert will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The Old First Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Boulevard. General admission will be $20 with discounted rates of $17 for seniors and $5 or full-time students showing valid identification. Children aged twelve and under will still be admitted for free. In addition there is a $2 discount for tickets purchased online in advance from the event page for this concert on the Old First Concerts Web site. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street for the church.
No comments:
Post a Comment