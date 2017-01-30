The Bleeding Edge: 1/30/2017

This is one of those transitional weeks that crosses from one month into the next. As a result there will be two events at the Center for New Music (C4NM) that have already been announced, tonight’s percussion evening and I Sing Words on Friday. This week also mark’s the beginning of the Sunset Music | Arts 2017 Vocal Series. That leaves only three additional events, one tonight and two on Thursday, to be taken into account as follows:
Monday, January 30, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Earplay will present the first of the three concerts in its 2017 season, marking 32 years of exceptional programming. The title of the entire season is Air, Wind, Water, with one noun for each of the three programs. The featured composer of the season will be Toru Takemitsu, and there will be five world premieres over the course of the three performances. Furthermore, each program will have a Takemitsu piece associated with the title.
Thus, this first program will present Takemitsu’s final composition, a flute solo that happens to be entitled “Air.” The other end of his career will also be represented with a performance of his “Romance” for solo piano, which he composed between 1948 and 1949. The world premiere on the program will be Laurie San Martin’s “Fray,” written on an Earplay commission and composed for string trio. There will also be the West Coast premiere of Tonia Ko’s duo for violin and piano, “Plush Earth in Four Pieces.” Other works on the program will be Elena Ruehr’s “Blackberries” for clarinet, cello, and piano, and Peter Josheff’s sextet, scored for flute (doubling on piccolo), clarinet, violin viola, cello, and piano.
Herbst is located on the ground floor of the Veterans Building, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The performance will be preceded by a preconcert talk at 6:45 p.m. General admission will be $25 with a $10 rate for students. Tickets will be available at the box office before the performance.
Thursday, February 2, 7 p.m., C4NM: The Del Sol Quartet will return for the second concert in the current Soundings series, now in its fourth year. (Hence, the title of the program is Soundings 4.2.) The idea behind the series is to present a musical performance in the context of the display of visual art. The music for this program will be Crossings, the collective title that Ben Johnston gave to his third and fourth string quartets (each only a single movement), to be performed consecutively but separated by a specified interval (around 90 seconds) of silence. The visual art will be a display of photographs by Elmore DeMott, created as an artistic response to her mother’s Alzheimer’s condition.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of where Golden Gave Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for C4NM members. Both levels of tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vivendi event page.
Thursday, February 2, 7 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This will be another evening of electronics in the Luggage Store Creative Music series offered weekly by Outsound Presents. The opening set will be taken by Amanda Chaudhary, who works with both analog synthesis and custom-made digital software (occasionally incorporating folk and toy instruments). She will be followed after about an hour by a duo performance by Agnes Szelag and Danista Rivero. Szelag is a cellist, and Rivero is a vocalist. However, both of them extend their performance technique with electronic technology. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
No comments:
Post a Comment