The Sunset Music | Arts 2017 Vocal Series

February will see the launch of the Vocal Series in the 2017 season of concerts presented by Sunset Music | Arts. There will be four recitals in this series, all taking place in the evening and beginning at 7:30 p.m., three on a Saturday and one on a Friday. Each will feature a pair of vocalists and a piano accompanist. Thus far only these performers have been announced, and program details are still forthcoming. The summary of the participants is thus as follows:
Saturday, February 4: tenor Roderick Lowe and mezzo Sally Porter Munro accompanied by Bryan Baker
Friday, February 17: baritone Jere Torkelsen and soprano Sibel Demirmen accompanied by Paul G. McCurdy
Saturday, March 11: soprano Shawnette Sulker and tenor Victor Kholdadad accompanied by Kevin Korth
Saturday, June 3: soprano Elfrieda Langemann and mezzo Katherine McKee accompanied by James Meredith
All performances will take place at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Subscriptions are not being sold, but each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
