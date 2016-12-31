LCCE will Begin February with its 2016 Composition Contest Winner

The Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will continue its 2016–2017 season at the beginning of February. The highlight of the program will be the West Coast premiere of the winning piece from the 2016 LCCE Composition Contest. The winning composer is Melody Eötvös, born in Australia and currently based in Bloomington, Indiana, where she received her Doctor of Music degree from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University in 2004. The title of the concert is named after the composition that Eötvös submitted, “House of the Beehives,” which was inspired by a story by Italo Calvino, also of the same name. In addition, the program will include the world premiere of David Coll’s “Ghost Dances,” which will be the opening selection.
Readers may also recall that, a little over a year ago, LCCE presented a program entitled Broken Consorts, exploring the theme of music composed for unconventional combinations of instruments. That theme will be revisited during the February program with a performance of Sebastian Currier’s “Broken Consort,” a sextet scored flute, oboe, violin, cello, and two guitars. This also happens to be the scoring for “Ghost Dances;” and four of the performers will also be featured in two duo compositions. The guitarists will play Dusan Bogdanovic’s “Canticles;” and the string players will perform the sonata that Maurice Ravel composed for violin and cello.
The San Francisco performance of House of the Beehives will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6. The venue will be the Recital Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets will be sold at the door for $35 for general admission and $18 for those under the age of 35. However, if tickets are purchased in advance from a Vendini event page, general admission will be $30 with a $15 charge for those under the age of 35.
No comments:
Post a Comment