Trinity Alps Chamber Musicians will Return to San Francisco Next Month

Next month will see the next opportunity to listen to the musicians who participate in the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival at a performance in San Francisco. Founder and Director Ian Scarfe has arranged these occasional concerts to cultivate awareness of the high quality of both repertoire and performers that gather to make music in venues around the Trinity Alps every summer. For this particular visit Scarfe has prepared a program consisting of two works from Ludwig van Beethoven’s late period. Scarfe himself will perform the Opus 109 piano sonata in E major, the first of the “big three” final piano sonatas that Beethoven composed. This will be followed by one of the late string quartets, Opus 132 in A minor. The performers will be violinists Rachel Patrick and Ellen McGehee, violist Stephen Fine, and cellist James Jaffe.
As has been the case with similar such promotional concerts in the past, the venue will be The Century Club of California, which is located at 1355 Franklin Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11. There will be no charge for admission to this event.
