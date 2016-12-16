Musica Pacifica will Begin the New Year in Noe Valley

Noe Valley Chamber Music will launch the New Year with a return visit from the early music ensemble Musica Pacifica. This group is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and consists of Judith Linsenberg on recorder, violinists Elizabeth Blumenstock and Katherine Kyme, cellist William Skeen, and harpsichordist Charles Sherman. The program they have prepared for next month is entitled Dolci di Napoli, and it will feature unusual chamber concertos and sonatas from eighteenth-century Naples. The composers will include both Alessandro and Domenico Scarlatti, Francesco Mancini, Nicola Fiorenza, Emanuele Barbella, Francesco Durante, and Giovanni Battista Pergolesi.
As usual, this concert will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street. Tickets will be sold for $30 if paid at the door. However, if paid in advance, the charge is $25 for general admission and seniors and $15 for students. In addition, Fromm students are also eligible for the $15 rate if paid in advance. Children aged twelve and under are admitted at no charge. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page. Further information is available by calling 415-648-5236.
No comments:
Post a Comment