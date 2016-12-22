The 2016–2017 SFP Jazz Series will Continue Next Month with The Bad Plus

As was announced this past summer, the second of three concerts in the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Jazz Series will see the return of The Bad Plus. This is the conventional jazz piano trio consisting of Ethan Iverson on acoustic piano, Reid Anderson on bass, and David King on drums. The group came out of Minneapolis in late Nineties but is now based in New York City. While the group may follow a long-standing organization of personnel, the repertoire is anything but conventional. Much of the music played is original; but, when they take on the music of others, their repertoire is far from that of jazz “standards.” They have performed covers of Nirvana, Black Sabbath, and ABBA; and their more recent arrangements have turned to Prince, Crowded House, and Kraftwerk. Their most ambitious reconception of someone else’s music came to their On Sacred Ground SFP concert four years ago, when they presented their own take on Igor Stravinsky’s score for the ballet “The Rite of Spring.” Next month will mark the fourth time The Bad Plus has appeared under SFP auspices.
This concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, located on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets for premium seating are $60, and tickets are also being sold for $40 and $30. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through a City Box Office event page, which provides a chart showing which sections of the hall are covered by which prices. Additional information may be obtained by calling SFP at 415-392-2545.
