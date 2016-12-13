Farallon Quintet will Return to Old First Concerts to Perform Two World Premieres

Next month the Farallon Quintet will return to Old First Church to give their second concert in their capacity as Artists-in-Residence for Old First Concerts. As those who attended their first concert this past November know, this group has taken on two new members for first violin and viola; and the current membership consists of clarinetist Natalie Parker, violinists Solomiya Ivakhiv and Matthew Oshida, violist Jason Bonham, and cellist Jonah Kim. That concert featured a world premiere by Durwynne Hsieh (the second piece that he wrote for the group); and next month’s concert will offer two more world premieres. These will be Alice Etudes by Gregory Vajda, a collection of études each of which is inspired by the writings of Lewis Carroll, and “The Integrity of Clouds” by Joseph Sowa. The program will also include Jean Françaix’ 1977 quintet for clarinet and string quartet.
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Old First Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Boulevard. General admission will be $20 with discounted rates of $17 for seniors and $5 or full-time students showing valid identification. Children aged twelve and under will still be admitted for free. In addition there is a $2 discount for tickets purchased online in advance from the event page for this concert on the Old First Concerts Web site. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street for the church.
