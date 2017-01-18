Soprano Jill Morgan Brenner’s Poetry Project will Return to C4NM

Last season soprano Jill Morgan Brenner launched I Sing Words: The Poetry Project at the Center for New Music (C4NM) in September of 2015. The idea was to facilitate collaboration among poets, composers, and performers. At the first concert Brenner, accompanied at the piano by Anne Rainwater, sang works by four composers, each of whom set the words of a different poet. The composers for that occasion were Danny Clay (setting Heather Christle), Emma Logan (setting Chelsea Martin), Joseph M. Colombo (setting J.A. Nowak), and Kyle Hovatter (setting Matthew Zapruder).
This season Brenner will return to C4NM at the beginning of next month. Her new program will present four different composers setting the words of four different poets. The composers and their respective poets will be Julie Barwick (Janet Lewis), Nicholas Lell Benavides (David Thomas), Mario Godoy (David Hinton), and Emily Shisko (Cole Swenson). For this recital Brenner’s accompanist will be pianist Paul Dab.
