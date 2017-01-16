The Bleeding Edge: 1/16/2017

Most of this week’s adventurous activities have already been taken into account, particularly bearing in mind that this will be a busy week at the Center for New Music. In addition, Ensemble for These Times is using this week’s Noontime Concerts slot to present responses to the 2016 Call for Scores by composers Klaus Miehling and Paulina Nazaykinskaya. Then pianist Eric Tran will be playing his own “Water” in the first recital in the Instrumental Series in the 2017 season of Sunset Music | Arts, a program that will also include Thomas Adès “Darknesse Visible.”
As a result, there is only one more item to add to the list, this week’s installment in the Luggage Store Creative Music Series produced by Outsound Presents. Having begun 2017 with two sets of free instrumental improvisation, the pendulum will swing back to where it was at the end of 2016 with two sets of electronics. The first set will be taken by Kim Nucci, who builds her own circuits, which she then incorporates into her woodwind playing. She will be followed by Kevin CK Lo, who divides his time between Oakland and Melbourne, Australia. He also uses his electronics to augment instrumental performance, using digital sound processing and generative programming environments to examine spatial and auditory sensitivities, topological structure and audience kinesthetic response.
This performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. Each set is expected to last a little bit less than an hour. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
