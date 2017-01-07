Concerts by the Square will Continue this Month with a Russian Program

This month will see the second of the four house concerts that Robert Howard has prepared for the 2016/17 season of a series he calls Concerts by the Square. Each of these events is structured around a chamber music program that lasts about 60 minutes and is supplemented with a short introductory discussion and followed by a light supper with wine during which members of the audience can get to know the performers. The title of this month’s program is Pushkin’s Legacy.
Delphi Trio pianist Jeff LaDeur will join Howard for an evening of music for cello and piano by Russian masters Mikhail Glinka, Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. All three of these composers represented the Russian approach to the Romantic movement, and Rachmaninoff emigrated to the United States only months after the October Revolution of 1917. His major contribution to the cello repertoire is his four-movement sonata for cello and piano, which he composed in 1901.
This event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, January 22. Because seating is very limited, reservations must be made prior to the performance date. All reservations require a donation, which is tax-deductible as allowed by law. (Concerts by the Square is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.) A single Reservation Web page has been created with hyperlinks for $60 donations for each of the four concerts. The venue is a Victorian flat near Alamo Square (hence the title of the series), which is 42 stairs above street level. Unfortunately, no elevator is available. Specific details regarding the address of the venue are provided once a reservation has been confirmed.
No comments:
Post a Comment