Pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg will Give a Fundraising Recital

Pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg is a San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow, having “risen from the ranks” as an alumnus of the Merola Opera Program. Born in Montreal, he is currently in the process of trying to secure a United States work visa. Because this will involve fees associated with the legal process, the Merola Opera Program is assisting Greenberg in organizing a fundraising recital. While Greenberg is most often seen accompanying vocalists, this recital will provide him with the opportunity to present his solo talents. Specifics have not yet been announced; but his selections will feature three of the leading keyboard composers of the nineteenth century, Franz Schubert, Frédéric Chopin, and Franz Liszt.
This recital will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. The venue will be the Italian Cultural Institute (Istituto Italiano de Cultura, IIC), which is located in the Civic Center at 601 Van Ness Avenue. However, the organization of the event is by the Merola Opera Program, rather than IIC. Those who wish to attend should get in touch with Merola’s Ruben Pimentel, either by telephone (415-936-2323) or by a special electronic mail address specific for this event. Admission will be by donation with a suggested amount of $100. Wine, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert will be served as part of the event.
