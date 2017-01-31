Tekla Cunningham will Give the First Free ABS Master Class at SFCM

Every season American Bach Soloists (ABS) joins forces with the Historical Performance Department at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) by offering a series of three master classes for SFCM students. This year the first of these master classes will be led by ABS violinist Tekla Cunningham. She will coach four students in performing solo works composed by Johann Sebastian Bach. Two of the students will be violinists, along with one violist and one cellist.
This master class will take place at 7:30 p.m. this coming Monday, February 6. The class will be held in the Osher Salon, on the lower floor of SFCM, located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Admission will be free, and no tickets will be required.
The remaining two master classes will also take place on Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. in the Osher Salon. Steven Lehning will coach continuo work on March 13 with particular attention to his own instrument, the violone. The final master class will then be led by ABS Artistic Director Jeffrey Thomas on April 10. These events will also be free and will not require tickets.
