This Month’s Third Sunday Concert will Offer Seasonal Songs

When this month’s installment in the 2016–2017 season of Third Sunday Concerts at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King was first announced, it was given the title In Other Words. The plan for was an a cappella vocal recital in which tenor Kevin Baum would join Schola Adventus members Jennifer Ashworth (soprano), Lauren Carley (alto), and James Monios (bass). That concert will take place this coming Sunday; and it has now been given a more specific title, Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind: Medieval to Modern Seasonal Songs. Details have not yet been announced; however, the wide net cast by this title is definitely consistent with the breath of repertoire required of Schola Adventus participation in services at Church of the Advent.
The church itself is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. As usual, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 15. A hosted reception will follow the performance in Lathrop Hall. All concerts are free, but a donation of $20 will be greatly appreciated.
No comments:
Post a Comment