Organist Paul Vasile will Debut at the Next San Francisco Girls Chorus Concert

Next month the San Francisco Girls Chorus, led by Music Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe and Artistic Director Lisa Bielawa, will continue its 2016–2017 season with a program entitled Out of Darkness. The title refers to the Lenten period, which was conceived as a time of inner contemplation prior to the date of the Crucifixion and the subsequent Resurrection. The concert will also see the Bay Area performance debut of virtuoso organist Paul Vasile.
As a result the program will be organized around major liturgical works for treble voices and organ. The composers (in the order of performance) will be Felix Mendelssohn (his three Opus 39 motets for female chorus and organ), Francis Poulenc (“Litanies à la vierge noire” for SSA chorus and organ), Johannes Brahms (his Opus 27 setting of Psalm 13), Edvard Grieg (“Ave, maris stella,” composed for voice and piano), and Arvo Pärt (“Peace upon you, Jerusalem,” for female chorus). In addition Vasile will play one of Herbert Howells’ “Psalm Prelude” pieces, the first from his Opus 32 series.
The San Francisco performance of this concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 25. The venue will be the Mission Dolores Basilica, located in the Mission at 3321 16th Street, just west of Dolores Street. General admission will be $26 with $36 for premium reserved seating and $18 for students. Student tickets will be sold only at the door, but other tickets may be purchased in advance online from a City Box Office event page.
