The Bleeding Edge: 1/8/2017

Concert activity has not yet ramped up to full strength, not only on the bleeding edge but also on the concert calendar as a whole. Nevertheless, weather and other circumstances permitting, I hope to spend Saturday evening at the Center for New Music. To date my knowledge of Henry Kaiser has been confined to recordings, so it will be hard for me to resist an opportunity to listen to him jam with a couple of others. Beyond that gig, however, there are only two other adventurous offerings in San Francisco this week:
Wednesday, January 11, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: The Composers in Performance Series will launch 2017 with a three-set evening. Seth Cluett will be visiting from New York for an electroacoustic performance involving vocalization, electronically generated sine tones, the acoustic phenomena of the room, and recorded sound sources. Eric Glick Rieman will present recent composition and improvisation work that pursues his interest in putting sounds into space. Finally, Jim Haynes will present his latest efforts to investigate the properties of corrosion through both audio and video media. Each set should last about half an hour. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $20, payable at the door.
Thursday, January 12, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This will also be the first show of the year in Outsound Presents’ Luggage Store Creative Music Series. The program will follow the usual format of two sets of free improvisation, each lasting a little less than an hour. The opening set will be taken by a quartet in which Michael Dessen on trombone and Phillip Greenlief on tenor saxophone will perform with rhythm support from Scott Walton on bass and Donald Robinson on drums. They will be followed by ILL WIND, a quartet of musicians, all of whom take liberties in one way or another with instruments in the wind and brass families. Those performers are Tom Djll, Kanoko Nishi-Smith, John McCowen, and Kyle Bruckmann. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
