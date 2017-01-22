ARTEK will Bring Monteverdi Madrigals to SFEMS

Next month the San Francisco Early Music Society (SFEMS) will continue its 2016–17 season by hosting a visit by ARTEK. Based in New York City, this group has been around for nearly three decades and has earned the reputation of a highly accomplished early music ensemble. They are currently in the process of preparing a recording of the 29 madrigals in Claudio Monteverdi’s seventh book of madrigals. The program they have prepared to perform for SFEMS will present eighteen of those madrigals.
This particular collection includes compositions for two, three, and four voices. The performance will include ten of the duets in seven different combinations of two voices, as well as trios for both lower and upper voices. The vocalists will be sopranos Laura Heimes and Clara Rottsolk, mezzo Barbara Hollinshead, countertenor Ryland Angel, tenors Philip Anderson and Andrew Fuchs, and bass-baritone Peter Becker. The continuo will be provided by ARTEK Director Gwendolyn Toth from the harpsichord and Daniel Swenberg on theorbo.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission is $40 with a $36 rate for seniors and $34 for SFEMS members. A single Web page has been created for online purchases of single tickets for all six concerts in the season. In addition, subscriptions are still available for a selection of three concerts during the remainder of the season. This three-concert option costs $108 with a $96 rate for SFEMS members. A separate Web page has been created for handling such subscriptions.
