The Bleeding Edge: 1/2/2017

As has already been announced, the San Francisco Tape Music Festival will get under way at the end of this week and last through the weekend. All other activities this week will take place at the Center for New Music (C4NM), located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of Market Street. Three of these will be curated events, the other being a benefit concert. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, January 3, 8 p.m.: Meerenai Shim will curate a visit from Amsterdam by fellow flutist and composer Ned McGowan, who will be joined by pianist Keiko Shichijo. McGowan will play selections from his recent CD, The Art of the Contrabass Flute, as well as works for flute by himself and Salvatore Sciarrino. Shichijo will play solo pieces by Helmut Lachenmann and Jo Kondo, as well as Galina Ustvolskaya’s fifth piano sonata, for which she has uploaded a performance to YouTube:
Tickets will be sold for $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members. They will be available at the door or may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
Thursday, January 5, 7:30 p.m.: This is the benefit concert, organized to raise money to assist victims of the fire that broke out at the Ghost Ship, the Oakland warehouse converted to a performance space, at the beginning of last month. The program will be a four-set evening of vocals and electronics. The first set will be taken by soprano Micaela Tobin performing as White Boy Scream, dissecting the operatic qualities of the voice through a series of electronic effects pedals and looping samples. She will be followed by bel canto trained countertenor KVNDRY SINGS, whose performances combine vocal work with electronics and sometimes piano. Classical soprano Kelly Ann will then present her experimental solo project Fever Witch. Finally Enrique Hernandez, performing as Forbidden Colors, will present a set of ambient electronics. A minimum donation of $10 is suggested, the general rate of $15 is preferred, and donations of any higher amount will be greatly appreciated. Tickets will be available only at the door.
Friday, January 6, 8 p.m.: Curator Julia Ogrydziak will use her PRISM Series to present the West Coast premiere of The Wonder Suit Show: A Space Odyssey. This is an evening-length work by pianist and composer Eleonor Sandresky. The Wonder Suit is her invention, a wearable remote sensor interface that she uses to utilize her movements while playing piano as an interface for her live electronic gear. Sound sources include recordings from outer space obtained from NASA. Sandresky will be available for a Q&A with the audience after her performance. Tickets will be sold for $20 for general admission and $15 for C4NM members. They will be available at the door or may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
Sunday, January 8, 3 p.m.: Curator Danny Clay will present the second installment in his quiet time series, devoted to the performance of works of long duration. For this concert that composition will be winter, a two-hour vocal piece performed by Rae Diamond and the Long Tone Choir. This is an installation, as well as a performance, in which listeners are invited to be active participants as well. Tickets will be sold for $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members. They will be available at the door or may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
