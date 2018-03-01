Community Music Center: March, 2018

Usually this site handles events at the Community Music Center (CMC) on a one-by-one basis, often folding them into options during busy weekends. However, there were enough offerings of interest in the monthly calendar for March to warrant summarizing those likely to appeal to attentive listeners. All performances are held in the CMC Concert Hall, which is located in the Mission at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. Unless otherwise specified, all of these events are free; and reservations are not required.
Friday, March 2, 6 p.m.: This will be the next in the series of Concerts with Conversation, events held at CMC that are produced jointly with San Francisco Performances. The performers for this installment will be the members of the Catalyst Quartet, violinists Karla Donehew-Perez and Jessie Montgomery, violist Paul Laraia, and cellist Karlos Rodriguez. The ensemble was founded by the Sphinx Organization; and, of more local interest, Donehew-Perez is an alumna of the Crowden School (Class of ’99).
Saturday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.: The next offering in the Shenson Faculty Concert Series will present the Liberty Street Piano Trio. This group consists of violinist Josepha Fath and pianist Lauren Cony, both of whom are CMC faculty members, joined by cellist Victoria Ehrlich. They have prepared a program of twentieth-century compositions, all of which have been composed by women. The program will begin with two duo performances, three pieces for cello and piano by Nadia Boulanger and a romance for violin and piano by Amy Beach. The piano trios on the program will be by Lera Auerbach (her first) and Rebecca Clarke (her only).
Sunday, March 4, 1 p.m.: The next Chamber Music Masterpieces concert will bring CMC faculty pianist Jennifer Peringer together with the members of the sfiato Wind Quintet, whose name comes from the Italian for exhalation. Those members are Catherine Jennings, flute, Audrey Gore, oboe, Leah di Tullio, clarinet, Jeremiah Broom, bassoon, and Ryan Timmons, horn. On their own they will play Robert Muczynski’s quintet, and Peringer will join them for an arrangement of Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 81 quintet in A major, originally composed for piano and strings.
Friday, March 16, 8 p.m.: Jazz in the Neighborhood (JITN) will return to CMC with a performance by the Jeff Denson Quartet. Denson is both the composer and the bass player for this group; and his own low-register playing is complemented by bassoonist Paul Hanson. Rhythm is provided by Dan Zemelman on piano and Alan Hall on drums. Like past JITN programs, this concert will require paying for tickets. Tickets will be sold at the door at prices of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance (until the end of the day on March 15) for $18 through a flipcause event page. Those wishing further information may call 415-826-2765.
Sunday, March 25, 4 p.m.: This will be the final Shenson Faculty Concert Series program of the month. All three core members of the Bernal Hill Players are faculty members. Pianist Peringer performs with flutist and vocalist Martha Rodríguez-Salazar and clarinetist Rachel Condry. For this event they will be joined by cellist Jill Brindel. Like the first Shenson offering, the program will feature chamber music by women, this time from both North and South America. Three of the composers will be from the United States: Libby Larson, Valerie Coleman, and Pauline Oliveros; and two will be from Mexico, Gabriela Ortiz and Diana Syrse. The other two composers on the program will be Claudia Montero (Argentina) and Tania León (Cuba).
