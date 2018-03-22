Evan Kahn’s Recital Rescheduled

Those who follow the activities of cellist Evan Kahn may know that his second Graduate Recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) had to be rescheduled due to appendicitis. The program has been altered somewhat, but it still reflects the performance he will giving at the beginning of next month as part of his residency at NPR’s Performance Today program hosted by Nicholas Dodd. This time, however, the NPR gig will precede his SFCM recital, rather than follow it.
The program will now begin with two selections by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky scheduled for the original slot of the recital at the beginning of this month. First will be an arrangement of “Valse sentimentale,” originally the sixth of the six piano pieces published as Tchaikovsky’s Opus 51. This will be followed by an arrangement of Lensky’s aria from the second act of Eugene Onegin, “Kuda, kuda vï udalilis.” However, the remainder of the first half will present two selections by Bohuslav Martinů, with a slight change from the original plan. The first of these will still be the variations he composed on a theme from Gioachino Rossini’s opera Mosè in Egitto (Moses in Egypt). However, this will now be followed by the third (Allegro con brio) movement that concludes Martinů’s first cello sonata.
The second half of the program will now include the entirety of Ahmed Adnan Saygun’s partita for solo cello. It will also still conclude with the second movement from a concerto for cello and string orchestra written by Kahn’s father George. In addition, the second half will begin “Media Luna,” a solo cello composition by Julie Barwick; and Kahn will be joined by violinist Sam Weiser to perform selections from the 24 duos composed by Jörg Widmann.
This performance has now been scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 9. SFCM is located at 50 Oak Street, about halfway between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. This is a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. The event will be free, and neither tickets nor reservations will be required.
No comments:
Post a Comment