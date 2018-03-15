Red Poppy Art House: April, 2018

Once again, this site will take an “incremental” approach to tracking those events to be offered at the Red Poppy Art House during the month of April. The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Unless stated otherwise, tickets will be available in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for those events that have been posted thus far:
Sunday, April 1, 7 p.m.: Daniel Riera will present a program entitled A Tribute To Guinga. Guinga is the performing name of the Brazilian guitarist and composer Carlos Althier de Souza Lemos Escobar. As a child he was called “Gringo” due to his pale skin; and “Guinga” was his idiomatic pronunciation of that noun. Riera spent six years at Guinga’s California Brazil Camp and developed an informed love of both the elegant melodies and their lush harmonies. At this concert those songs will be arranged for a chamber ensemble of winds, strings, and percussion led by Riera, whose primary instrument is the flute. The other players have not yet been announced. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Thursday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.: Ole, Opa! is a group that was formed in 2016 as a collaboration of flamenco dancer Bianca Rodriguez and vocalist Jenny Luna. The idea was that Rodriguez would apply her flamenco technique to Luna’s repertoire, which consisted primarily of songs of Balkan and Turkish origins. The group is now a quartet with contributions from Gopal Slavonic on guitar and Joey Friedman on saxophone. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Sunday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a duo performance by French bassist François Moutin and New York vocalist Kavita Shah. They will present original music conceived specifically for this combination of resources, as well as their own distinctive arrangements of standards. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
