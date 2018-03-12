The Bleeding Edge: 3/12/2018

Things seem to be getting back up to speed where adventurous music is concerned. This week the number of new events is the same as those that have already been reported. In that latter category we have the follows:
- Center for New Music: ensemble proton bern on March 15 and Free as AIR on March 16
- March 16: the next Jazz in the Neighborhood event at the Community Music Center
- March 18: Karl Evangelista at the Red Poppy Art House
Specifics for previously unannounced events are as follows:
Wednesday, March 14, 8 p.m., The Bindery: This month’s installment of the monthly Experimental Music Night series will follow the usual four-set format. Those sets will offer one trio, one duo, and two solos. Ctrl-Z is the trio of Ryan Page, Nick Wang, and Daniel Steffey performing scored music for live electronics. OMMO is the duo of Julie Moon and Adria Otte, improvising with both analog and digital electronics and voice. Madalyn Merkey will give a solo performance with electronic circuitry of her own design. Finally, Minor Fluctuation is a solo project by multi-instrumentalist Rob Williams.
The Bindery is located in Haight-Ashbury at 1727 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. Admission will be $5.
Thursday, March 15, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s LSG Creative Music Series concert will follow the usual two-set format. The first set will be taken by Banyan Tree, an improvisation duet formed in Los Angeles in 2017. The performers are Maneesh Raj Madahar and Jamie Green on Fender Rhodes and amplified violin, respectively. They will be followed by a solo improvisation set taken by percussionist Daniel Steffey. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, March 16, 8 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: Old First Concerts (O1C) will present a chamber music recital featuring West Coast premiere performances of works by Jeremy Crosmer and Bosba Panh. The performance will be by Holes in the Floor, a quartet of cellists Jonathan Butler, Eunghee Cho, Yejin Hong, and Joy Yanai, who began playing as a group at the New England Conservatory of Music. Panh’s composition has not yet been given a title, while Crosmer’s is his second suite scored for a quartet of cellos. The group will also play similarly scored music by Alexandre Tansman, as well as an arrangement by Laszlo Varga of the chaconne movement that concludes Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1004 D minor partita, originally composed for solo violin.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an O1C event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
Sunday, March 18, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This will be the next concert in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series offered by Outsound Presents. The evening will consist of the usual format of two sets of inventive composition work. The first set will present vocalist Lorin Benedict and guitarist Eric Vogler, who perform as the duo Bleeding Vector. In the second set saxophonist Rent Romus will join percussionist Nava Dunkelman and Jakob Pek, who divides his time between guitar and percussion. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
