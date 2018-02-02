Red Poppy Art House: March, 2018

Given the “incremental” approach that this site took to keeping the schedules for both the first half and second half of this month at the Red Poppy Art House up to date, I have decided that it will be simpler to create a single Web page for the month of March and then announce all subsequent updates on my “shadow” Facebook site. That way those making their Poppy plans for March will not have to consult more than one Web page. The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for those events that have been posted thus far:
Thursday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.: This is the Dreamy Nighttime Music & Visuals concert, which was described on this site somewhat over a week ago.
Friday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a duo performance by Gary Haggerty and Faisal Zedan entitled Classic & Contemporary Melodies from the Eastern World. Almost all of the instruments will be from that “Eastern world.” Haggerty plays oud, saz (the Persian variant of the lute-like Turkish bağlama), the European mandocello, and the tarhu. (This last is a relatively new instrument invented in Australia about a quarter-century ago. It is another variation on the lute, which combines the influences of the Chinese erhu and the Turkish yaylı tambur, both of which are bowed.) Zedan plays a variety of different hand drums, including the so-called “goblet” drum, the Arabic riq, and frame drums of different sizes. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.: The title of the evening will be Cinematic Folk Cabaret, and it will present two sets by groups that assimilate folk styles into more contemporary settings. Brother Spellbinder features three vocalists, each of whom is also an instrumentalist. Alzara Getz plays both ukulele and harmonica, Jaime Wilson plays guitar, and Helena Tietze plays cello. They are joined by violinist Zoe Atlas and a rhythm section of Sean Griffin on electric guitar and Steve La Porta on drums. Wolf & Crow is a quartet with two vocalists, both of whom accompany themselves on guitar, Mathieu Stemmelen and Zachary Vieira. Rhythm is provided by Oscar Westesson on bass and Shawn Lozan on drums. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Sunday, March 4, 7 p.m.: The Arpege Band will present a program of Persian contemporary classical music. The group has a “resident composer,” Amaan Mehrabian, who also plays santur, the Persian version of the hammered dulcimer. The vocalist is Amirhossien Kiani; and the instrumentalists are Farhad Fathieh on the bowed kamancheh, Siavash Bakhtiary on bass, and Sina Dehghan on a variety of Persian percussion instruments. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Thursday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.: This will be an acoustic guitar performance by Justin Ancheta. The title of his program will be Folklyrico Americana; and he describes his style as “Latin reggae flamenco.” He also accompanies his own singing. He will be joined by Garcia Scammon on saxophone and percussionist Jesse Weber playing the boxlike cajón and conga drums. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
