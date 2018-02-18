Choices for March 18, 2018

The third Sunday in March will follow up on its two preceding Sundays. Furthermore, the choices for March 18 will show the same preference for the choral repertoire that will be offered on March 11. Sadly, the two choral offerings reported thus far will both begin at the same time, 4 p.m., with the respective venues separated by a considerable distance. As a result, “both” will not be a choice option for this particular Sunday. The venues are as follows:
St. Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church: For the final concert of its 2017–18 season, Clerestory will present a program whose full title is Dream States: Songs of Daring and Whimsy. Full details of the program have not yet been announced; but the objective is to explore music tuned to different states of consciousness (hence the reference to daring and whimsy). The program will also highlight the work of two female composers, one of whom is Pulitzer Prize finalist Augusta Read Thomas. The other is local composer Minna Choi. Those who have not yet visited St. Gregory may not know that the sanctuary is surrounded from above by frescos of dancing saints, whose very presence will reflect diversity of consciousness:
The dancing saints above the congregation in St. Gregory of Nyssa (courtesy of Clerestory)
The plan is to supplement the music further with projections of artwork from the David Brower Center.
St. Gregory’s is located at 500 De Haro Street, at the foot of Potrero Hill. Tickets may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite event page. General admission tickets are $25 with a senior rate of $15. There will also be a reduced rate of $5 for students.
Church of the Advent of Christ the King: San Francisco Renaissance Voices will continue its 2017–18 season with a program entitled A Nun, A Queen, The Lady & A King. The program will be structured around a performance of Heinrich Isaac’s six-part Mass setting entitled Missa Virgo Prudentissima. Isaac composed the “Virgo prudentissima” motet for the confirmation of Maximilian I as Holy Roman Emperor; and his Mass setting would have used this motet as a point of departure. The movements of the Mass setting will be separated by other motets by Josquin des Pres, Jacob Obrecht, Jean Mouton, Adrian Willaert, Jacquet of Mantua, and Jean Le Santier.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street, approximately across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Brown Paper Tickets event page. General admission will be $30 with a $25 rate for students and seniors and $20 for children aged twelve or younger.
