Cal Bach to Survey German Romanticism

Moritz Hauptmann, one of the lesser-known German composers of the nineteenth century (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
The title of the third program in the 47th season of the California Bach Society (Cal Bach) will be German Romantics. Artistic Director Paul Flight has prepared a program that will survey the impact of German Romanticism on choral settings of both sacred and secular texts. The nineteenth century saw increasing prosperity in Germany, leading to more people having more leisure time. Choral singing was a way to occupy that time that combined music-making and socialization to an extent not previously known. The composers that will be represented by Flight’s program will be Anton Bruckner, Johannes Brahms, Josef Rheinberger, Felix Mendelssohn, his sister Fanny, Clara Schumann, her husband Robert, Gustav Jenner, Franz Schubert, and Moritz Hauptmann.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 2. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O'Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Tickets are $35 with discounts for advance purchase, seniors, students, and those under the age of thirty. Tickets may be purchased online through a Web page on the California Bach Society Web site.
No comments:
Post a Comment