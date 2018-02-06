LSG Creative Music Series: Remainder of February, 2018

courtesy of Outsound Presents
Yesterday’s Bleeding Edge column accounted for this week’s concert in Outsound Presents’ LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series. However, information is now available for the remainder of the month. Given that these are some of the most inventive performance events in the city of San Francisco, future concerts are more than worthy of heads-up notification. In this case that will amount to the two events that remain for this month. As usual, these events will begin on (or close to) 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is usually on a sliding scale between $8 and $15. Specifics for the concerts scheduled thus far are as follows:
February 15: The first of the two sets of the evening will be taken by Eric Glick Rieman. Rieman is a keyboardist who seems to have mastered just about any instrument with a keyboard, including toy piano. I suspect that, if there is a keyboard instrument he has not yet encountered, he will find time to incorporate it into his repertoire, which includes both improvised and structured music. His set will be followed by the latest installment in a series called T.D. Skatchit & Company. T.D. Skatchit is the duo of Tom Nunn and David Michalak, both of whom play Nunn’s invented instruments that he calls skatchboxes. “& Company” involves their jamming with one or more guest artists. On this occasion the “Company” will consist of percussionist Gino Robair.
February 22: This will also be a two-set program. The opening set will be taken by The Holly Martins, a jazz trio named after the protagonist of Graham Greene’s screenplay for The Third Man, which he wrote as a novella before beginning work for the film. Consisting of vocalist Lorin Benedict, Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone, and Eric Vogler on guitar, the trio distinguishes itself by performing without any sense of a “standard” rhythm section. They will be followed by a set of improvisations featuring saxophonist Jack Wright jamming with Evan Lipson, Jacob Felix Heule, and Danishta.
