PBO Annual Winter Gala to Honor David Daniels

The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) has announced that its Annual Winter Gala will take place in a little over a week’s time. This year PBO will use the occasion to honor countertenor David Daniels. As a result the highlight of the evening will be a performance of Handel arias and other surprises for which Daniels will join the PBO led by Music Director Nicholas McGegan.
This year the Gala will be chaired by Melanie Peña, who, along with Mark Perry, Kay Sprinkel Grace, David Low, and Dominique Lahaussois, has been a generous sponsor of the occasion:
As usual, gala festivities will begin with a cocktail party and silent auction. Following the performance, an elegant sit-down dinner will be served. Then the dinner will be followed by a festive afterparty featuring a premium Scotch tasting.
This year’s Gala will be held on Friday, February 23, with cocktails beginning at 6:30 p.m. The venue will be the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, whose main entrance is at 217 Stevenson Street, just below the southwest corner of Market Street and Third Street. A Web page on the PBO Web site has been created with registration information. Basic admission is the $550 Patron rate with a VIP Guarantor rate of $800. There is also a special $250 ticket for those under the age of forty. It is also possible to register a table with seating for ten at both the Patron level ($5500) and the Guarantor level ($8000). Those who wish further information or to register by phone may call Andrea Sáenz at 415-252-1288, extension 300.
