The Bleeding Edge: 2/5/2018

This seems to be a relatively well-balanced week of new events and those previously reported. There is, of course, tonight’s opening concert of Earplay’s 33rd season, which, because it occurs on a Monday, had a previous reminder last week. All other previously announced events will be taking place at the Center for New Music on February 7, 8, 10, and 11. Specifics for the remaining events are as follows:
Monday, February 5, 7:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Since this is the first Monday of the month, it is time for the next Monday Make-Out. There seems to be some confusion as to the time. Regular readers know that the music usually starts at 8:30 p.m. after the doors open at 8 p.m. However, the Calendar Web page on the Make Out Room Web site claims that things will be starting at 7:30 p.m. Those who wish to err on the side of caution probably know that more time at the Make Out Room will probably lead to buying more drinks at the bar!
Regardless of when things start, the evening will follow the usual three-set format. The opening set will consist of guitar solos from Ross Hammond, who will be visiting from Sacramento. He will be followed by local guitarist Karl Evangelista playing with his Song & Dance Trio, whose other members are Cory Wright on saxophone and Jordan Glenn on drums. The final set will be taken by Ashen Cleric, a new music and improvisation ensemble organized by composer Nathan Clevenger, who alternates performances among guitar, melodica, and percussion. He will be joined by two other percussionists, Glenn (who may also play accordion in this set) and Tim DeCillis, who also plays vibraphone. The other members of the group are Wright (who will also be playing flute) and cellist Crystal Pascucci.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
Thursday, February 8, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): Expect a generous amount of diversity in improvisation over the course of this week’s two sets. The first set will feature vocalist Amy X Neuburg (also playing percussion and electronics) performing with Ken Field, who will alternate between sopranino saxophone and flute. The second set will be a group improvisation involving four players. Both Tim Perkis and Tom Djll will handle electronics (with Djll also playing trumpet). The other two performers will be Matt Ingalls on clarinet and Scott Walton on bass. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Sunday, February 11, 4 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: The Wooden Fish Ensemble will return to the Old First Concerts (O1C) series. Those familiar with the group know that it cultivates an East-Meets-West repertoire. This particular recital will offer several selections of music from the Japanese traditional repertoire. However, there will also be two world premieres of compositions by Hyo-shin Na, as well as music by the Belgian postmodernist Boudewijn Buckinx. Shoko Hikage will play both koto and bass koto; and the “Western” instruments will be violin (Hyunjung) and piano (Thomas Schultz).
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an O1C event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
Sunday, February 11, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This will be the next concert in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series offered by Outsound Presents. The evening will consist of the usual format of two sets of inventive composition work. In the first set percussionist Alex Jenkins will lead a jazz quartet. They will be followed by the duo of Donald Robinson on drums and Heikki Koskinen alternating between piano and e-trumpet. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment