Argerich-Perlman Recital at Davies Cancelled

This morning the San Francisco Symphony announced the cancellation of one of its Great Performers Series concerts next month. Family and health problems will prevent pianist Martha Argerich from traveling for an extensive period of time. As a result, her joint recital with violinist Itzhak Perlman, scheduled for Friday, March 16, will have to be cancelled.
Those who have already purchased tickets for this concert have four options:
- Exchange the tickets for one of the SFS subscription concerts at which Perlman will both conduct and perform as violin soloist. This program will be given three performances. As of this writing, the best seats available will be at the 8 p.m. concert on Thursday, May 17, and the 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, May 20.
- Exchange the tickets for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Donate the tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- Receive a refund for the ticket.
Those requiring assistance for any of these options may get in touch with Patron Services, which may be reached by telephone at 415-864-6000 or by electronic mail. One can also visit the Box Office, on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, for assistance. Patron Services hours are the same as those of the Box Office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and two hours prior to any concert on Sunday.
