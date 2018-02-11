Choices for March 11, 2018

Sunday seems to be the preferred date in March for accumulating choices that have to be made. Having enumerated the choices for the first Sunday of that month, it is now time to consider the second Sunday. As of this writing, one of the options available for making a choice will be “both.” The two events described below begin at different times, but the venues are across the street from each other. That means that the afternoon event will conclude with enough time to get a quick bite before attending the evening performance. Specifics are as follows:
4 p.m., Congregation Sha’ar Zahav: The title of the second program in the 2017–18 season of San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, will be From Shtetl to Metropolis: Jewish Musical Diaspora. The group will be joined by the Veretski Pass trio, known for the particularly historically-informed approach they take for the performance of klezmer music. The program will include the world premiere of a new work by 2017–18 Composer-Not-in-Residence Sylke Zimpel, known for her arrangements of both Yiddish and Sephardic folk music. The program will also premiere “Farloyn iz farloyn: The Ballad of the Lost Lamb” by SFCA Composer-in-Residence Michael Kaulkin. Also featured will be Arnold Schoenberg’s final composition, his Opus 50b “De Profundis,” a setting of Psalm 130 in Hebrew (in spite of the piece’s title). Other composers to be included on the program will be Darius Milhaud, Tzvi Avni, and Matt Van Brink.
Congregation Sha’ar Zahav is located at 290 Dolores Street, on the southeast corner of 16th Street. Single tickets will be sold at the door for $33, $29 for seniors, and $15 for individuals aged 30 and under with valid identification. However, if single tickets are purchased in advance, the prices will be $28, $25, and $12.50, respectively. All online purchases are handled through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
7:30 p.m., Mission Dolores Basilica: The title of the next program to be presented by Cappella SF will be Sirens: Songs from the Bay. As the title suggests, this will be a showcase of contemporary choral music by local composers. The featured work will be Mason Bates’ song cycle Sirens. The other featured composers are all Cappella SF singers: Elliott JG Encarnación, Ben Jones, Elizabeth Kimble and Clayton Moser. As always, the ensemble will be conducted by Ragnar Bohlin.
Mission Dolores Basilica is located on the southwest corner of Dolores Street and 16th Street. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the schoolyard, whose entrance is off of Church Street. General admission will be $40 with an $20 rate for students with identification and all those aged fifteen and under. VIP seating will be available for $60. The student rate will be available only at the door. Other tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page.
