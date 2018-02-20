Two Student Offerings Coming to SFCM

Between now and the end of the month, there will be two interesting concerts featuring students of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). The good news is that both of these events will be free, and no reservations will be required. The venue for both of them will be the more casual setting of the Osher Salon. The bad news is that the first of these involves a last minute announcement.
That will be the Junior Recital being given by Alyssa Wright early this evening. Wright has prepared an imaginative program that will involve a variety of instrumental resources. She will present a selection of tangos by Astor Piazzolla performed as violin-viola duos. With the more conventional piano accompaniment she will play Jean Sibelius’ E major suite and Pablo de Sarasate’s “Malagueña.” In addition the program will begin with a performance of Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken VII/4 concerto in G major with string ensemble accompaniment. This performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, February 20; and a reception will follow.
Violinist Alyssa Wright (from her Facebook announcement)
Next week conducting student John Masko will present a chamber orchestra arrangement of Gustav Mahler’s fourth symphony. This score was prepared by Erwin Stein for one of the concerts presented by Arnold Schoenberg’s Society for Private Musical Performances in Vienna. Stein conducted the first performance of this version on January 10, 1921 with two following performances on January 20 and January 23. The soprano part in the fourth movement was sung by Martha Fuchs. The soprano for Masko’s performance will be Esther Tonea. This will be the only work on the concert, which will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28.
