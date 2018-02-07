Choices for March 4, 2018

The first Sunday in March is shaping up to be the month’s first date that will require making choices. Two of the options have already been announced in separate articles. For the benefit of the readers, however, these will be folded into the following enumeration:
2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: This will be the second performance of the season of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra, whose program was described in detail at the end of last month.
3 p.m., McKenna Theatre: The Morrison Artists Series, presented by the College of Liberal and Creative Arts at San Francisco State University (SFSU) will continue its 2017–2018 season with a visit from the Horszowski Trio. The group was named after the pianist Mieczysław Horszowski, who, until his death on May 22, 1993, was one of the most distinguished members of the faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music. The ensemble was founded by his last pupil, pianist Reiko Aizawa, who performs with violinist Jesse Mills and cellist Raman Ramakrishnan. The first half of the program will be devoted to two American composers, Arthur Foote (his Opus 65 trio in B-flat major) and Charles Wuorinen (his 1983 trio). The second half will consist entirely of Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 66 (second) trio in C minor.
The McKenna Theatre is in the Creative Arts Building at SFSU, a short walk from the SFSU Muni stop at the corner of 19th Avenue and Holloway Avenue. Tickets are free but advance registration is highly desirable. Reservations may be made through the event page for this concert but only beginning on February 11. As usual, there will be a pre-concert talk at 2 p.m., which will be given by Richard Festinger, Artistic Director of the Morrison Artists Series. Also as usual, the trio will give a collective Master Class at noon on Monday, March 5. This two-hour session will take place in Knuth Hall, also in the Creative Arts Building, and will be open to the general public at no charge and with no requirements for tickets.
4 p.m., Church of the Advent of Christ the King: The title of the March concert to be presented by the San Francisco Early Music Society (SFEMS) will be Age of Indulgence. The performers will be the members of Les Délices: violinists Julie Andrijeski and Adriane Post, oboist Debra Nagy, Emily Walhout on gamba, and Mark Edwards on harpsichord. The program will examine the musical culture of Paris during the middle of the eighteenth century.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. General admission will be $45 with discounted rates of $40.50 for seniors, $38.25 for SFEMS members, and $15 for students. A Web page has been created for online purchases of single tickets. In addition, because the end-of-season special event will count as a concert, mini-subscriptions for three concerts are still available.
7 p.m., Red Poppy Art House: This will be the program of Persian contemporary music presented by the Arpege Band already cited in the summary of March events.
