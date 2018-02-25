Choices for March 3, 2018

As a result of last-minute announcements, it turns out that choices will have to be made for the first Saturday in March, as well as the first Sunday. As of this writing, there are only two alternatives; but they will both begin at the same time, 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 3. The good news is that they will appeal to significantly different tastes in music, so making a choice will probably not be too much of a challenge. Here are the specifics:
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Voices of Music (VoM) will present the final concert in its eleventh season, entitled Leonardo da Vinci: A Musical Odyssey. This will be a major departure from the usual approach to programming, since the “spinal cord” of the evening will be a narrative account of Leonardo’s life presented by poet and story teller Lawrence Rosenwald. VoM Directors David Tayler (lute) and Hanneke van Proosdij (recorders) will be joined by a more diverse assembly of performers than usual. They will include two vocalists, Stefanie True and Deborah Rentz-Moore. Shira Kammen will be on hand to play lira da braccio and a variety of other string instruments from the Renaissance period. Viols will be played by Adaiha MacAdam-Somer, Elisabeth Reed, and Malachai Bandy, the latter also playing historically appropriate wind instruments along with Rotem Gilbert. Peter Maund will provide percussion. Composers to be included on the program will include Josquin des Prez, Heinrich Isaac, and Marchetto Cara.
St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street, General admission will be $45 with at $40 rate for seniors and members of several of the local early music organizations. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Arts People event page. In addition, the Box Office may be reached by telephone at 415-260-4687.
Herbst Theatre: At exactly the same time the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) will be beginning its tenth anniversary Gala concert. The featured artist for this special occasion will be soprano Patricia Racette, who will perform highlights from Jerome Kern’s score for the musical Show Boat, a medley of songs from the repertoire of Édith Piaf, regarded as France’s national chanteuse during her lifetime, and a selection of other songs. The first half of the program will consist entirely of BARS playing Gustav Mahler’s first symphony under the baton of Music Director Dawn Harms.
The entrance to Herbst Theatre is in the Veterans Building, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. For those taking public transportation, this corner is convenient for both east-west and north-south Muni bus lines. Ticket prices are $25 for the Balcony, $35 for the Dress Circle, and $45 for the Orchestra and Boxes. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a City Box Office event page or by calling 415-394-4400.
