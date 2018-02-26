The Bleeding Edge: 2/26/2018

This is shaping up to be a relatively quiet week. Fortunately, it still promises to be an interesting one. The only event that has already been reported will be the return of the sfSoundGroup to the Center for New Music. The program will include a performance of “Earth Ears” in memory of Pauline Oliveros, who would have turned 85 this past May. Specifics for the remaining events of this week are as follows:
Saturday, March 3, 8 p.m., The Lab: This will be an evening of two improvised sets. John Krausbauer and Kaori Suzuki will present an improvised composition for voices, amplified strings, electronics, and bells. There is a spiritual dimension to their work, whose rhetoric draws upon drones and other instances of sustained durations. The opening set will offer improvisations by Maggie Payne.
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station.
Admission will be $15, and members of The Lab will be admitted for free. Advance registration is strongly advised. Separate Web pages have been created for members and the general public. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., half an hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Events at The Lab tend to attract a large turnout, so early arrival is almost always highly recommended.
Sunday, March 4, 4 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: Trio Foss is a piano trio recently formed by violinist Hrabba Atladottir, cellist Nina Flyer, and pianist Joseph Irrera. This will be their debut in the Old First Concerts series. The major work on the program will be Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 67 (second) piano trio in E minor. During the first half of the program, they will play a collection of short pieces that Bohuslav Martinů entitled Bergerettes and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 11 trio in B-flat major, whose upper voice was originally composed for clarinet, rather than violin.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an O1C event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
Sunday, March 4, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This will be the next concert in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series offered by Outsound Presents. The evening will consist of the usual format of two sets of inventive composition work. The first set will be a solo piano performance by Brett Caron. He will be followed by the latest presentation of the music of bass player Bill Noertker performed by his group, Noertker’s Moxie. Noertker will be joined by Annelise Zamula on alto saxophone, Joshua Marshall on tenor saxophone, and Daniel Pearce on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment