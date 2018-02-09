Center for New Music: March, 2018

It is not too soon to start making save-the-date plans for events at the Center for New Music (C4NM) during the month of March. The current list of possibilities is probably not complete; but, as always, I shall do my best to keep it updated, using the Facebook shadow site to post notifications of additional events. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. There will be some variation in admission charges for the events in March, including at least one free event. All tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page. Hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages will be attached to each of the dates in the following summary:
Saturday, March 10, 8 p.m.: Emma Logan will curate a visit by Chad Goodman’s Elevate Ensemble, a chamber orchestra that has given an impressive amount of exposure to recent compositions. The title of the program will be Old Girls Club; and, as might be expected, the program will consist entirely of works by female composers. Full specifics have not yet been provided; but the composers whose music will be presented will include Lisa Bielawa, Julie Barwick, Tania León, Edie Hill, and Jocelyn Hagen. General admission will be $35; but there will be an “early bird” rate of $25 for tickets purchased up to February 24. There will also be a discounted rate of $20 for C4NM members and students.
Thursday, March 15, 8 p.m.: Jason Thorpe Buchanan will curate a visit from ensemble proton bern. This is one of the leading groups for contemporary music performance in Switzerland (based, as one might guess, in Bern). The ensemble is currently enjoying residences at both Stanford University and the University of California at Berkeley. Their program will include music prepared as part of those residences, as well as music by Swiss composers such as Walter Feldmann, Tobias Krebs, Katharina Rosenberger, and Jürg Wyttenbach. There will be no admission charge for this concert, but donations will be taken at the door.
Friday, March 16, 7 p.m.: C4NM will host a special event entitled Free As AIR. This will be an evening of live jazz reflecting on 30 years of music and activism that have come out of Asian Improv aRts (AIR). Music will be provided by AIR co-founders, Jon Jang on piano and Francis Wong on saxophone. Over those course of 30 years, AIR has mentored many up-and-coming artists, some of whom, like Vijay Iyer, may now be said to have “arrived.” General admission will be $50, but there will also be a special $100 Benefactor rate. C4NM members will be admitted for $25.
Saturday, March 24, 8 p.m.: Logan will curate a visit from New York by the Miolina duo of violinists Mioi Takeda and Lynn Bechtold. They will present a program entitled All Good is Luck. This will be another program focusing on women composers, this time from the East and West Coasts. There will by a premiere performance of Logan’s own music. Other premieres and new arrangements will involve composers Eve Beglarian, Jessica Meyer, Lynn Bechtold, and Rain Worthington. Other composers to be performed will be Angélica Negrón, Mari Kimura, and Melissa Grey. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members, seniors, and students.
Thursday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.: This will be an album release concert presented by soprano Emily Sternfeld-Dunn, whose new album will be titled simply SHE. Her program will present art song selections by Ricky Ian Gordon, Jake Heggie, and Aleks Sternfeld-Dunn. Instrumental accompaniment will be provided by pianist Jeffrey Sykes, as well as Stephanie Patterson on bassoon, Meerenai Shim on flute, and Lacey Waggener on horn. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
