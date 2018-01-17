Red Poppy Art House: Second Half of February, 2018

The Red Poppy Art House has begun to announce programming for the second half of next month. (Since February is a short month, the usual dividing line has been slightly displaced.) Thus far, only four events have been posted. As any subsequent concerts for the month are announced, they will be added with the necessary information; and my “shadow” Facebook site will notify readers each time an update has taken place.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets. Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for those four events that have been posted thus far:
Thursday, February 15, 7:30 p.m.: Dynamic is a jazz group founded by Paul Kim when he moved from Copenhagen to San Francisco. The group consists of four singers and a rhythm section. Kim is the baritone in the group, as well as the arranger. The other vocalists are soprano Kirstine Dahlberg, mezzo Katrine Rømhild, and alto Anne Rørbaek Olesen. The rhythm section consists of Niels Wilhelm Knudsen on bass, Hasse Tang on drums, and Fredrik Rejle on guitar. Somewhat in the spirit of Ward Swingle, Kim creates vocal arrangements of instrumental music, much of which comes from jazz giants such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, and Dizzy Gillespie. (Swingle’s group, Les Double Six de Paris, worked with Gillespie in Paris in 1963, performing arrangements by Lalo Schifrin.) Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, February 16, 8 p.m.: This will be a performance by Sheela Bringi, who is a Hindustani harpist, singer, and bansuri flautist. Most of her repertoire consists of classical Indian music rearranged for harp and voice. Whether this will be a solo performance or will include backup musicians has not yet been finalized. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, February 17, 7:30 p.m.: Grupo Falso Baiano is a choro group that explores how both samba and choro forms have developed over the last 100 years of music-making in Brazil. The members are Brian Moran on seven-string guitar, Zack Pitt-Smith on winds, and Ami Molinelli on percussion. For this performance they will be joined by special guest vocalist Francisco Marques. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Sunday, February 18, 7 p.m.: A Circle Has No Beginning is a program conceived by Sameer Gupta, who plays classical Indian percussion instruments. He will lead a quartet, whose other members are Jay Gandhi (bansuri flute), David Boyce (saxophone), and Rashaan Carter (bass). Their repertoire reflects the influences of not only Indian classical traditions but also soul, modern jazz, and Native American melodies. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
