The Bleeding Edge: 1/15/2018

Once again, this will be a busy week of events, most of which have already been given advance notice on this site. Here is a quick summary with hyperlinks pointing to the details for those events:
- Center for New Music: concerts on January 16, 17, 18, 20
- January 17: this month’s Composers in Performance Series concert at the Canessa Gallery
- January 19: this month’s program curated by Ben Tinker at Adobe Books
- January 19–20: busy-weekend offerings from San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, the Community Music Center, and The Lab
That leaves only two other gigs, both of which overlap with events accounted for above:
Wednesday, January 17, 7:45 p.m., Peacock Lounge: Activities will resume in the New Year at this venue following the usual four-set format. Sets will be taken by the duo of guitarist Bruce Anderson working with the electronics of A.C. Way, the electronically enhanced group that calls itself Cube, Frank’s Tina Takes (a solo performance), and another solo set by violinist and vocalist Christina Stanley. The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Admission for all will be $5.
Thursday, January 18, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s installment of Outsound Presents’ LSG Creative Music Series will be a two-set evening. The first set will be a duo improvisation by percussionist Mark Pino and Jack Hertz supplementing the drum work with electronics. They will be followed by the HUMMEL quintet, whose members are Brian Pederson on saxophone, cellists Shanna Sordahl and Sung Kim, and drummers Timothy Orr and Robert Lopez. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
