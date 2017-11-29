Adobe Books: December–February

Curator Ben Tinker has announced plans for the next three months of programming in his adventurous series of live music at Adobe Books. Each of these will be three-set evenings with very little background information about any of the performers other than hyperlinks. However, if details are in short supply, experience has shown that these events can be very rewarding listening opportunities (and, for those who take the trouble to browse the shelves, they may be just as rewarding in offering reading opportunities).
All performances will begin on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and are expected to run for about two hours, if not somewhat longer. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings. Specifics are as follows:
December 15: Tyler J. Borden; the duo of Anastasia Clarke and Sally Decker; Chris Whitley
January 19: the duo of Thomas Dimuzio and Kris Force; Fluorescent Grey; Gradient Fade
February 16: Thoabath; Greg Gorlen; FILTHMILK
