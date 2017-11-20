The Bleeding Edge: 11/20/2017

As might be guessed, this will be a quiet week. For a change there is no need to review any events accounted for by previous articles. Nevertheless, there will actually be two not-yet-reported events taking place on either side of Thanksgiving Day. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, November 22, 8 p.m., The Bindery: If there was an Experimental Music Night last month, I apologize for having missed it! However, there will be a November performance with the usual four-set format and the usual off-the-wall poster announcement:
courtesy of the Bay Improviser Calendar
Performing as Nine, Nihar Bhatt will make a sound space out of the entire Bindery bookstore (and apparently spigots of beer will be included). Pregnancy Half-Pact will be a “sound collaboration” by Kataryna Kopelevich, which “may seem like a solo.” The other two sets give the impression that they had originally been scheduled for Halloween, the “undercover goth” of Genital Quartz and the “heavy horror” of Mas Coad.
The Bindery is located in Haight-Ashbury at 1727 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. Admission will be $5 and will be restricted to those age 21 or older.
Sunday, November 26, 1 p.m., Artists Television Access: This is more like an installation than a concert, but it is definitely for those who like adventurous approaches to making music. Composing Body is a collaboration of performance artist Alexa Eisner with musician Kevin Friedrichsen. Eisner’s performance will involve both dance and painting. The sounds she makes will be captured by Friedrichsen and transformed into loops by his modular synthesizer gear. The result is conceived to be a conversation among body, material, technology, and sound.
Artists’ Television Access is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street. This will be an ongoing event that will continue until 5 p.m. No information about a fee for admission has been provided.
