Brooklyn Rider will Make its SFP Debut in the Dance Series

As was observed this past June, this season’s Dance Series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) will involve more than the dance. The Brooklyn Rider string quartet will make its SFP debut by providing “live” music for the performance of Some of a Thousand Words. This is a full-evening composition created by choreographer Brian Brooks, which he will perform as a duet with former New York City Ballet star Wendy Whelan.
This will be the second time that Whelan and Brooks will present a program for SFP. Their debut recital included the duet “First Fall,” which has now been incorporated into Some of a Thousand Words. Brooks created his choreography working closely with Brooklyn Rider, whose members are violinists Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen, violist Nicholas Cords, and cellist Michael Nicolas. The resulting score includes a new piece that Jacobsen composed for Brooks, along with selections from works by John Luther Adams, Tyondai Braxton, and Philip Glass.
Some of a Thousand Words will be given two performances, both at 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 29, and Thursday, November 30, respectively. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is thus convenient for public transportation on both north-south and east-west Muni lines. Ticket prices are $40 for the Balcony and the side areas of the Dress Circle, $55 for the remainder of the Dress Circle except for the front rows, the rear of the Orchestra, and all of the Boxes, and $65 for the remainder of the Orchestra and the front of the Dress Circle. City Box Office has created separate event pages for the Wednesday and Thursday performances, each with an interface to the seating diagram that facilitates the ability of visitors to select their seats. A discussion with the artists will take place immediately after the Thursday performance.
This will be the first of only two offerings in the Dance Series. As a result, subscriptions for the full series are still on sale at the respective prices of $70, $100, and $120. However, because the second concert will take place in the YBCA Theater, there will be a different relationship between price and location in the house. Unfortunately, these subscriptions are not available for online purchase. However, they can be purchased by phone by calling 415-677-0325.
No comments:
Post a Comment