Pamela Z to Finish 2017 with ROOM Concert

courtesy of Pamela Z
Pamela Z usually presents the concerts in her ROOM Series during the summer. However, she has organized a rather special event in this series as an early gesture in ringing out the old year. Her program is entitled Tongue Teeth Lips, and it will be an evening devoted entirely to experimental approaches to the vocal genre. Z herself will be joined seven other leading pioneers in this effort, Aurora Josephson, Amy Foote, Lorin Benedict, Richard Mix, Amy X Neuburg, Julie Queen, and Ron Heglin. This group will offer up solo, duo, and ensemble performances; and all participants will serve as composers as well as vocalists.
This program will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 11. Like all other ROOM Series events, the performance will take place at the Royce Gallery. The gallery offers an intimate performance space located in the North East Mission Industrial Zone at 2901 Mariposa Street on the northeast corner of Harrison Street. General admission will be $10. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page. That page also includes the True Cost Ticket option of $16, which better represents the actual cost of producing this concert. Finally, because this is the “giving season,” there will also be a special Supporter rate of $25, which will involve a contribution to the fees for all of the participating performers.
