LSG Creative Music Series: December, 2017

Except for the Thursday that falls in the middle of the twelve days of Christmas, December will be a full month for the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series. Thus, as was the case earlier this month, December will offer three two-set evenings of adventurous improvisation in a variety of genres. As usual, these events will begin on (or close to) 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is usually on a sliding scale between $6 and $15. Specifics for the concerts this month are as follows:
December 7: The first set will be taken by the quartet of Jordan Boyd on drums, Robert Kirby on both guitar and synthesizer, Cameron Thomas on percussion, and Gorge Casa on saxophone with effects. The group calls itself sauti kelele, which is Swahili for “sound noise.” They perform both original compositions and improvisational material. They will be followed by a duo improvisation by Kevin Murray on drums and Michael Whalen on vibraphone.
December 14: The first set will be a duo improvisation by Matt Robidoux on guitar and Gabby Fluke-Mogul on violin. They will be followed by solo cello work by Tyler J. Borden. Borden will be visiting the Bay Area from San Diego.
December 21: The final concert of the year will open with the free improvisation duo that calls itself Plutonian Burritto. Scott Bazar plays guitar, electric pitchfork, and electronic gear against Charles Pagano’s percussion work. Pagano also takes credit for any comic relief that is provided. The year will close out with Jake Rodriguez providing the latest installment in his audio-visual-performance-noise-musique-brain-blend (his wording) that he calls bran(…)pos.
